1 person in hospital after shooting at Dave and Buster's

WOOD TV8 News Staff

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Police Department was called to a restaurant shooting Sunday evening.

Police arrived at the Dave and Buster’s found at 3660 28th St in Kentwood around 8:50 p.m.

Shortly after arriving on scene, police found that none of the individuals involved in the shooting were present when officers got there.

After further investigation, Kentwood PD found a male around 20-years-old at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

Currently, there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Kentwood PD at 616-698-6580 or call silent observer.

