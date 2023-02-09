WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one pedestrian was killed and another was injured in two separate crashes in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the first crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 28th Street and S. Division Avenue.

A northbound semi-truck was turning onto westbound 28th Street when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing 28th Street, according to a WDPS news release.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old Wyoming man, was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, the release said.

The second crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Chicago Drive near Nagel Avenue SW, according to police.

A 32-year-old Wyoming woman was crossing Chicago Drive when she was struck by a westbound vehicle and then struck by an eastbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WDPS.

Her name was not released.

WDPS said both crashes remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.