BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center man was killed in an early Friday morning rollover crash on US-131 in Byron Township.
Around midnight, troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 at the 68th Street exit for a crash.
Responding troopers learned that a 65-year-old Byron Center man was driving a small convertible southbound. He lost control on the exit ramp and rolled the car.
The man died at the scene, MSP said.
Troopers believe alcohol may have been a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.