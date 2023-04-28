BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center man was killed in an early Friday morning rollover crash on US-131 in Byron Township.

Around midnight, troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 at the 68th Street exit for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 65-year-old Byron Center man was driving a small convertible southbound. He lost control on the exit ramp and rolled the car.

The man died at the scene, MSP said.

Troopers believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.