KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting at a Kentwood hotel.

According to the Kent County Dispatch Authority, officers were sent to the Affordable Suites of America, located at 2701 E. Beltline Ave. NE, around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports about shots being fired in the area.

Sgt. Matt Belk with the Kentwood Police Department said a male, his age was not released, was found shot outside the hotel and died at the scene

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

The shooting remains under investigation.