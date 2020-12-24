1 killed in crash on I-196 in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on I-196 in Grandville on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-196 west of Wilson Avenue, according to Kent County sheriff’s dispatchers.

Details on what led up to the crash were not available. The number of vehicles involved is unknown. The victim’s name has not been released.

Eastbound I-196 has not been closed, but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.