WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was killed in a head-on crash in Wyoming Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers and fire crews with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to Chicago Drive SW near Burlingame Avenue SW after receiving reports about a head-on crash.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old Wyoming man, crossed the center line and hit a westbound vehicle.

The Wyoming man died from his injuries, the department of public safety said.

Three people in the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.