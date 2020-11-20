1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Kentwood

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly wrong-way crash in Kentwood early Friday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday on 28th Street SE near the intersection of E. Paris Avenue. Investigators say a westbound vehicle was heading in the eastbound lanes when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One driver was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition, according to a KPD news release.

A third vehicle was involved but there were no injuries reported.

No names have been released at this time.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD’s Traffic Services Bureau at 616.656.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.