1 killed, 1 hurt in Courtland Township crash

Authorities on the scene of a crash in Courtland Township on Sept. 13, 2021.

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died and another was seriously hurt after a car crash in Courtland Township Monday, fire officials said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Tefft Avenue NE and 14 Miles Road NE.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash, but authorities say it involved one car, which hit a tree. One person in the car was killed and another sustained serious injuries, the Courtland Township Fire Department said.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.