1 killed, 1 arrested after snowmobiles crash near Caledonia

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed and another arrested after crashing their snowmobiles near Caledonia.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:45 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to a report of a two-snowmobile crash along Coldwater Avenue SE near the intersection of 100th Street in Bowne Township, east of Caledonia.

Deputies said a 39-year-old Alto man was driving a snowmobile when he crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a KCSO news release.

The other snowmobile, driven by a 31-year-old Middleville man, also crashed. The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, the release said.

Their names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in both crashes.