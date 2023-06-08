PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is injured and a section of West River Drive was closed in both directions following a crash Thursday night, dispatch said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on West River Drive near Buth Drive in Plainfield Township. Two cars were involved and one person was injured, according to Kent County dispatch.

Both directions of West River drive between Pine Island and Buth drives were closed after the crash. Power lines were down, dispatch said, and a Consumers Energy map showed an outage in the area affecting around 700 people.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved.