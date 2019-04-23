Woman killed in crash near Rockford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and three others hospitalized following a crash northeast of Rockford Monday.

The crash, which happened just before 6 p.m., shut down the intersection of Tefft Road and 13 Mile Road in Courtland Township for hours.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says its preliminary investigation found a southbound driver failed to obey a stop sign, causing two SUVs to collide in the intersection.

The driver of the southbound SUV, a 68-year-old Rockford woman, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The people in the other SUV, a 44-year-old Cedar Springs man, an adult passenger and a 9-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

One of the vehicles hit a utility pole, knocking out power to more than 100 Consumers Energy customers in the area. Service was expected to be restored by around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.