Kent County

Woman killed in crash near Rockford

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 10:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and three others hospitalized following a crash northeast of Rockford Monday.

The crash, which happened just before 6 p.m., shut down the intersection of Tefft Road and 13 Mile Road in Courtland Township for hours.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says its preliminary investigation found a southbound driver failed to obey a stop sign, causing two SUVs to collide in the intersection.

The driver of the southbound SUV, a 68-year-old Rockford woman, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The people in the other SUV, a 44-year-old Cedar Springs man, an adult passenger and a 9-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

One of the vehicles hit a utility pole, knocking out power to more than 100 Consumers Energy customers in the area. Service was expected to be restored by around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries