1 injured in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in Kentwood Saturday night, police said.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on 28th Street near Patterson Avenue.

Police on Sunday said they responded to the scene after receiving a report of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived, they were told one person was shot. The victim had already left the scene and went to the hospital.

The victim was shot one time and the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The Kentwood Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 616.656.6600 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.