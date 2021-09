Firefighters on scene of a fire on Ashwood Court in Ada on Sept. 11, 2021.

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured in a house fire in Ada Saturday.

It happened around 8:15 in the 2500 block of Ashwood Court near Ashwood Drive.

Firefighters pulled one person from the home, a spokesperson for the Cascade Fire Department told News 8.

Officials say that person was treated on scene and then transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the fire was under control within about 15 minutes.

An investigator was on scene, the spokesperson said.