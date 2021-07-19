1 injured in head-on crash between pickup, trash truck

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a pickup truck and garbage truck crashed in northeastern Kent County, near Greenville.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on Meddler Avenue NE north of 18 Mile Road in Spencer Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a southbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit a northbound Allied Waste/Republic Services truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup, a 26-year-old Sand lake woman, was rushed to the hospital. Her condition was not known later Monday.

The driver of the garbage truck wasn’t hurt.

What caused the pickup to cross the centerline remains under investigation.