Crash closes Fulton St E near Lowell; 1 injured

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-vehicle crash just west of Lowell has closed a stretch of Fulton Street East Friday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Fulton Street East and Birmingham SE for a reported crash with injuries.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, at least one person is injured.

Fulton Street East is closed in both directions between Cumberland Avenue SE and Alden Nash Avenue SE. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.