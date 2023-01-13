BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to dispatch.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue in Bowne Township, according to Kent County dispatch. Only one vehicle was involved, dispatch said.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how badly the victim was injured.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Alto Township Fire Department and Thornapple Township Emergency Services all responded to the scene.