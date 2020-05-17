1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Kent Co.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a tree early Sunday morning in Kentwood.

Authorities said crews responded just before 6 a.m. to a car vs tree crash at Walnut Hills Drive SE and Hidden Lakes Drive SE off of 44th Street and Breton Road.

First responders did not clarify the extent of the drivers injuries and would not release any detail on what caused the crash. Police said the driver was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

News 8 is working to learn more on this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.