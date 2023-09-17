The scene of a burglary that turned into a standoff in Courtland Township on Sept. 17, 2023. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a Sunday morning burglary turned into a standoff in Courtland Township.

Around 8 a.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were on Peterson Road between Young Avenue and Myers Lake Avenue for a home invasion with the suspect inside the home.

The sheriff’s office Tactical Team and Negotiators were called to the scene to communicate with the suspect.

Around 9:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken into custody. They will be held on charges related to home invasion.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the standoff or burglary.

Peterson Road between Young Avenue and Myers Lake Avenue was closed during the standoff. It has since reopened.

The case remains under investigation.