WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to Buchanan Avenue SW near 32nd Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Dispatch said one person is being treated. Their condition is unknown.

A News 8 crew at the scene reports that Buchanan Avenue SW is closed between 32nd Street and 34th Street. It’s unknown how long traffic will be impacted.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

News 8 is working to learn more.

This case remains under investigation.