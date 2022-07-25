One person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on I-96 July 25, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on I-96 Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to I-96 after the M-50 exit after a vehicle rear-ended a semi and the vehicle was then rear-ended by another semi.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, MSP said.

The passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle. MSP said they had minor cuts from glass.

One person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on I-96 July 25, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

One person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on I-96 July 25, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The right lane of westbound I-96 after the M-50 exit is closed. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.