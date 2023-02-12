A wrong-way crash scene on US-131 near 14 Mile Road on Feb. 11, 2023. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after crashing head-on with a pickup truck while going the wrong way on US-131 in Algoma Township Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 near 14 Mile Road for a wrong-way crash.

Responding troopers learned that a Kia Soul, driven by a 35-year-old Grand Rapids woman, entered the freeway via the exit ramp at 14 Mile Road. Several southbound vehicles avoided crashing into the northbound car before it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup.

The Grand Rapids woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, MSP said.

The people inside the pickup truck were also hurt. MSP said their injuries are considered minor.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if seatbelts were used.

Southbound US-131 was closed while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.