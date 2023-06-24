KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Kentwood early Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the area of S. Division Avenue and Maplelawn Street SW aft receiving reports about a rollover crash in the area.

The police department said a female, her age was not released, was taken to the hospital. Her condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.