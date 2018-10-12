1 hospitalized after motorcycle, minivan collide
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash north of Grand Rapids Thursday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of West River Drive and Buth Drive NE in Plainfield Township.
The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a motorcycle collided with a minivan. Authorities didn't provide precise details about what led up to the crash.
The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was hospitalized and later listed in critical condition.
The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old woman from Comstock Park, was not hurt.
Neither of the driver's names were released Thursday night.
Authorities say alcohol wasn't involved.
