Kent County

1 hospitalized after motorcycle, minivan collide

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash north of Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of West River Drive and Buth Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a motorcycle collided with a minivan. Authorities didn't provide precise details about what led up to the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was hospitalized and later listed in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old woman from Comstock Park, was not hurt.

Neither of the driver's names were released Thursday night.

Authorities say alcohol wasn't involved.

