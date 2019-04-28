1 hospitalized after Kentwood apt. fire
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was hospitalized after a fire at a Kentwood apartment building early Sunday.
The fire sparked around 2:30 a.m. at a complex on Nature Trails Drive, which is off of 44th Street east of Breton Road. It was soon put out by firefighters.
Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, though it's not yet clear exatly what caused it.
The condition of the woman who was hospitalized wasn't available later Sunday.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kalamazoo man arrested for home invasion
- 1 hospitalized after Kentwood apt. fire
- Blessing of the Bikes backs local charities
- 'Avengers' obliterates records with $1.2B opening
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.