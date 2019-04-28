1 hospitalized after Kentwood apt. fire

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was hospitalized after a fire at a Kentwood apartment building early Sunday.

The fire sparked around 2:30 a.m. at a complex on Nature Trails Drive, which is off of 44th Street east of Breton Road. It was soon put out by firefighters.

Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, though it's not yet clear exatly what caused it.

The condition of the woman who was hospitalized wasn't available later Sunday.