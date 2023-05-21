CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night.

Just before midnight, around 100 to 200 vehicles took part in an impromptu car show on 33rd Street SE near Kraft Avenue SE. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said that the group was driving dangerously in the area.

While the vehicles were in the area along 33rd Street SE, a fight broke out between a 21-year-old Gaines Township man and others. During the fight, the 21-year-old was shot. He was taken to the hospital by acquaintances. The sheriff’s office said he is in critical condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Most of the vehicles left while deputies were arriving and left behind “large amounts of trash and signs of reckless driving,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are working to learn more about who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.