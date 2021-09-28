1 fatally stabbed in Kentwood, another person injured

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was stabbed and killed at an apartment in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Eastern Avenue SE near 48th Street.

Witnesses told investigators there was an altercation inside an apartment. Kentwood police learned that a person was fatally stabbed during the altercation. A second person sustained injuries to the arms that are not considered life threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene and went north, witnesses told investigators. A person matching the suspect’s description near the scene was taken into custody, police said.

Police on scene of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Eastern Avenue near 48th Street in Kentwood. (Sept. 28, 2021)

There is no threat to the public, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.