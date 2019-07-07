1 dead in rollover crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead after a rollover crash in Wyoming.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on the southbound US 131 off-ramp to 28th Street.

Authorities say the vehicle lost control, rolled over and stopped on its wheels. The driver was ejected during the roll and died at the scene, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say a passenger, who is under 18, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

