1 killed in Plainfield Township car crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a car crash Saturday morning near Rockford, troopers say.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. on northbound US-131 just north of 6 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Monique Wilks of Cedar Springs.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say they determined that one car was involved in the crash.

Troopers say the car was reported as driving recklessly shortly before the crash. They say the car drove off the roadway and flipped multiple times.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.