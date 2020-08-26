1 dead in Lowell Township crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Officials on the scene of a fatal crash in Lowell Township on Aug. 25, 2020.

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a car crash in Lowell Township Tuesday evening, Kent County deputies say.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Alden Nash Avenue near Emberwood Drive.

Investigators say a car driving northbound crossed the centerline and hit a minivan going south.

The driver in the first vehicle, a 23-year-old, died.

The driver of the minivan sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 9-year-old child and 7-year-old child in the minivan were not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616. 632.6100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links