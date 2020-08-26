1 dead in Lowell Township crash

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a car crash in Lowell Township Tuesday evening, Kent County deputies say.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Alden Nash Avenue near Emberwood Drive.
Investigators say a car driving northbound crossed the centerline and hit a minivan going south.
The driver in the first vehicle, a 23-year-old, died.
The driver of the minivan sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 9-year-old child and 7-year-old child in the minivan were not injured.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616. 632.6100.