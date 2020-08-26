1 dead in Lowell Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You won't see him on the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Grandville native Chris Davidson-Adams is playing a big role for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights inside the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

"It's really been a really unique and awesome experience," Davidson-Adams said. "Obviously, there's things in the world we haven't seen before. But the NHL has done a really great job of putting this together, making this happen — from logistics to testing to just the experience. It's a little odd going out for warm up and having no fans in the seats. But with all the video boards and the graphics in the stands, it's been really cool to see and really well put on by the NHL."