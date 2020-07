GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died in a Kent County crash.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Chicago Drive SW near 28th Street in Grandville.

Police on the scene tell News 8 a man was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a sedan.

Two people in the sedan were taken to the hospital. They have non-life-threatening injuries, Grandville police say.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Grandville Police Department.