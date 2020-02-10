1 dead in crash on snowy US-131 in Wyoming

The scene of a deadly crash on US-131 at 54th Street in Wyoming. (Feb. 9, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash that shut down a stretch of US-131 in Wyoming Sunday afternoon, police say.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of US-131 north of 54th Street.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a southbound driver lost control of his car, which hit the median barrier, kept spinning and was broadsided by another southbound vehicle.

The driver who lost control, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene. His name wasn’t released Sunday evening.

The driver of the car that broadsided him wasn’t hurt.

Authorities said that while the crash remained under investigation, snow-slick roads were considered a factor.

The southbound lanes were shut down for about an hour and a half as authorities investigated and cleaned up.