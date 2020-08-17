1 dead in crash near Kent City, several injured

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died in a car crash east of Kent City and several others were injured Sunday night, authorities say.

It happened around 10 p.m. in Tyrone Township on 17 Mile Road NE near Lime Lake Drive NE.

Kent County dispatch says one person has died. Several others were injured, including children.

Information on the person who has died has not yet been released.

Authorities closed 17 Mile Road near the crash as authorities investigate.

At this time, it is unknown what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.