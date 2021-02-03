1 dead in crash in Kent County crash

Crews responding to a fatal crash on Fruit Ridge Avenue in Alpine Township on Feb. 3, 2021.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say one person is dead in a single-car crash.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Fruit Ridge Avenue, south of 9 Mile Road NW in Alpine Township, near Sparta.

Dispatchers told News 8 a vehicle crashed into a tree.

One person has died. There are no other reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

Crews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Alpine Township Fire Department are responding to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.