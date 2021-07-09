1 dead after industrial accident near Grand Rapids

The scene following an industrial accident off 36th Street east of Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township on July 9, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after an industrial accident in Cascade Township Friday.

The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. at the 3600 block of Sysco Court off of 36th Street.

A crane that was being put together fell over, hitting a man and pinning him down, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

His co-workers freed him and started giving first aid. EMTs also tried to resuscitate him, but couldn’t. He was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have identified him as David Heintz, 64, from Dutton.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.