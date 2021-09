OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking into what caused a deadly crash near Greenville.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on Van Hoose Road near Greenville just after 6 a.m Wednesday.

Police say a 37-year-old man went off the road in a truck and hit a tree. The man died at the scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The road is expected to be blocked off for a few hours while police investigate.