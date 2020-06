The scene after a fatal crash in Cuttlerville involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. (June 4, 2020)

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash that involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday, authorities say.

The crash happened on Division Avenue near Willman Street in Cuttlerville.

At this time, authorities haven’t released information on the person who died.

It is also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

