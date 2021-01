Authorities on the scene of a fatal car crash in Cannon Township on Jan. 11, 2021.

CANNON TOWNSIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Cannon Township Monday night, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. on Myers Lake Avenue NE near Archway Drive NE, just south of 10 Mile Road NE.

Authorities say a car hit a tree and that one person has died.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time. It’s also unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Information on the victim has not yet been released.