1 dead after Ada Township crash

Kent County

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Ada Township on Saturday, deputies say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Pettis Avenue NE near 2 Mile Road NE.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a car was driving north on Pettis Avenue when it rolled over, which caused the car to catch on fire.

The driver, John Holmes, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

