1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died and two people were injured after a crash near Cedar Springs Sunday.

It happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Solon Township.

Two cars crashed, authorities say.

An elderly woman died, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

Officials say an elderly man was taken to the hospital and another person was injured. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.

Alcohol may be a factor, KCSO told News 8.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.