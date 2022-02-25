1 dead, 2 hospitalized following crash in Oakfield Twp.

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Edmore man is dead and two Rockford residents are seriously injured following a Thursday evening crash northwest of Greenville.

Just before 11 p.m., the deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lincoln Lake Road NE just south of 16 Mile Road NE for a two-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a northbound vehicle had hit a southbound vehicle. It is unclear what led to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 32-year-old Edmore man, has died.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 55-year-old Rockford man, and his passenger, a 77-year-old Rockford woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No citations have been issued, the sheriff’s office said.

Crash investigators are working to learn what happened leading up to the crash. The sheriff’s office said any other contributing factors are unknown at this time.