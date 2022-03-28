CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saturday morning roll-over crash in Caledonia Township left one person dead and another injured.

Around 5 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 84th Street near Whitneyville Avenue for a single-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that the driver of a pickup truck, 34-year-old Tiffany Tietz of Middleville, lost control of the truck and it rolled over.

Tietz died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger, 53-year-old Lawrence VanPutten of Freeport, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Deputies said that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.