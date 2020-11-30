1 critically injured in Grand Rapids Township crash

Authorities on the scene of a car crash in Grand Rapids Township on Nov. 29, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was critically injured after a car crash in Grand Rapids Township Sunday evening, authorities say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on East Fulton Street just east of I-96.

Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear at this time what caused the incident.

One person was injured and authorities say the victim is in critical condition.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Fulton Street near the crash are shut down at this time.

News 8 is working to learn more details.