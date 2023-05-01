The scene of a fatal shooting at a Kentwood hotel on April 29, 2023.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged with the murder of a man at a Kentwood hotel on Saturday morning.

On Monday, 35-year-old Jerry Kidd Jr. was charged with open murder and felony firearms offense for the murder of 41-year-old Edgar Hernandez-Sandoval.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, officers were sent to the Affordable Suites of America on E. Beltline Ave. near 28th Street after getting reports of a shooting.

Responding officers learned that the pair were fighting outside the hotel and Kidd Jr. allegedly shot Hernandez-Sandoval once. He died at the scene.

Kidd Jr. is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.