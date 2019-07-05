1 injured in car fire on SB US-131

Authorities block a lane of southbound US-131 due to a car fire in Byron Township Friday, July 5, 2019.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a car caught fire on US-131 in Kent County Friday.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Friday on southbound US-131 at 84th Street in Byron Township.

One lane of southbound US-131 was blocked at 84th Street as authorities work to clear the scene. The highway fully reopened around 1:10 p.m.

Kent County dispatch told 24 Hour News 8 that someone was burned. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.