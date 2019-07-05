1 injured in car fire on SB US-131

Kent County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
US 131 car fire 070519

Authorities block a lane of southbound US-131 due to a car fire in Byron Township Friday, July 5, 2019.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a car caught fire on US-131 in Kent County Friday.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Friday on southbound US-131 at 84th Street in Byron Township.

One lane of southbound US-131 was blocked at 84th Street as authorities work to clear the scene. The highway fully reopened around 1:10 p.m.

Kent County dispatch told 24 Hour News 8 that someone was burned. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links