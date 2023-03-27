PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Plainfield Township home, tying up the homeowner and choking her before stealing items from the home.

On Friday, a 65-year-old woman was found by an acquaintance tied up inside her home in the area of Van Dam Drive and Packer Drive.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office learned that the suspect, later identified as a 54-year-old Grand Rapids man, broke into the home with a pistol earlier that morning. He claimed to be a “hitman” and threatened to kill her. At some point, he choked the woman until she went unconscious.

Before leaving the home, the man took several items from the home including credit cards. The sheriff’s office said he later used the credit cards at a nearby store.

The sheriff’s office said investigators quickly determined that this was a targeted break-in and identified the man and his vehicle. A statewide bulletin was then issued.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle abandoned on a two-track.

On Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office found the man walking near the intersection of Knapp Street and Pettis Avenue. The 54-year-old was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said he is expected to be arraigned on charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and two counts of felony firearm.

The break-in remains under investigation.