KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested for shooting and killing 17-year-old Franklin De Jesus at a Kentwood hotel Friday night.

The Kentwood Police Department said a juvenile was arrested and is being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile’s name has not been released.

An undated photo of Franklin De Jesus. (Courtesy)

Detectives will meet with the county’s prosecutor’s office to determine which charges will be filed.

The arrest stems from the shooting that happened Friday night at Delta Hotel in Kentwood on 28th Street.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the Delta Hotel located at 3333 28th St. SE after receiving reports about a shooting inside the hotel. Responding officers found De Jesus with apparent gunshot wounds inside a hotel room. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene, the police department said.

His manager told News 8 that he was celebrating his birthday at the hotel when he was killed.