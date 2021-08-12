1 arrested after car, firetruck collide near Greenville

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a car hit a firetruck near Greenville Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Heintzelman Road in Oakfield Township.

A firetruck was blocking traffic to 14 Mile road because of storm damage when a car hit the firetruck, Michigan State Police said.

MSP said the driver, a 32-year-old man from Grant, was arrested.

Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor.

A dispatcher told News 8 they were not aware of any injuries.

