CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested early Monday after threatening paramedics before a brief lockdown at Gerald R. Ford Airport.

Early Monday morning, a man called Kent County Dispatch a few times asking for help before hanging up, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. Dispatchers couldn’t get him on the phone again to talk to him but determined he was at the Ford Airport.

He went up to Airport Authority police at the curb of the terminal building and asked for medical assistance. The sheriff’s office said an ambulance was called.

Around 1:30 a.m., while the ambulance crew was taking him to the hospital, he pulled a box cutter from his pocket and threatened the paramedics.

The sheriff’s office said the man ran off onto the airport’s property.

A police dog found the man near some bushes on the property. The sheriff’s office said the 35-year-old Georgia man was arrested for felonious assault and is being held in the Kent County jail.