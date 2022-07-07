EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police say authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a home invasion Thursday morning.

The East Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that it received a report of a home invasion on Cambridge Boulevard SE, south of Lake Drive SE, around 6 a.m. Thursday. The two suspects broke into the house, stealing the homeowner’s purse and a vehicle.

Authorities were able to track the stolen vehicle near Brooktree Lane off Fulton Street E., between Lakeside Drive SE and Maryland Avenue SE. Both suspects ran away from officers. One suspect was taken into custody, but East Grand Rapids police said authorities are still searching for the other suspect.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Grand Rapids police at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.