GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say one adult has fled and another has been arrested in a child abuse case in Cutlerville.

A 13-year-old was at a local hospital this weekend with “severe malnourishment and physical injuries,” the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release. It said she is still at the hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services found she was hurt at a home in the 100 block of Fontana Street SE in Gaines Township, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said her guardian, 30-year-old Wilma Edwards, has been arrested, while Edwards’ boyfriend, 29-year-old William Williams, fled. Deputies are looking for him.

Authorities say they both face charges of first-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.